2021 NBA Finals: Suns vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

For the first time since 1974, the Milwaukee Bucks have won an NBA Finals game. They will look to continue the momentum and even up the series Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The energy to start this one was off the charts — and who wasn’t expecting that? It was the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974, and the crowd was absolutely hyped. However, it wouldn’t phase the Suns as much as Bucks fans would’ve liked to see. Instead, Phoenix rode Deandre Ayton and his 12 first quarter points and seized control with a 28-25 lead after one quarter of play. Ayton really took advantage of the small ball lineup that Budenholzer trotted out a majority of the period.