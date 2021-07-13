2021 NBA Finals: Suns vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll
After falling behind 2-0 to start the 2021 NBA Finals, the home crowd at Fiserv Forum proved to be the best medicine once again for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3, as the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-100 to get themselves back into the series. Milwaukee already overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Brooklyn Nets and now will look to draw even in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee and the Suns will be looking to adjust after the Bucks hammered them in the paint in Game 3.www.cbssports.com
