Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Finals: Suns vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling behind 2-0 to start the 2021 NBA Finals, the home crowd at Fiserv Forum proved to be the best medicine once again for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3, as the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-100 to get themselves back into the series. Milwaukee already overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Brooklyn Nets and now will look to draw even in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee and the Suns will be looking to adjust after the Bucks hammered them in the paint in Game 3.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Fiserv Forum#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mvp#The Dario Saric#Nba Playoffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAAlbany Herald

Khris Middleton's 40 lifts Bucks over Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE - Khris Middleton earned his nickname in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as "Cash Money" came up clutch in the biggest game of his life. Following back-to-back 40-point efforts by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton emerged as the Bucks' savior with a playoff-career high 40 to overshadow 42 points from Suns guard Devin Booker.
NBABrew Hoop

NBA Finals Game 3 Milwaukee vs. Phoenix: Bucks Storm Past Suns, 120-100

For the first time since 1974, the Milwaukee Bucks have won an NBA Finals game. They will look to continue the momentum and even up the series Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The energy to start this one was off the charts — and who wasn’t expecting that? It was the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974, and the crowd was absolutely hyped. However, it wouldn’t phase the Suns as much as Bucks fans would’ve liked to see. Instead, Phoenix rode Deandre Ayton and his 12 first quarter points and seized control with a 28-25 lead after one quarter of play. Ayton really took advantage of the small ball lineup that Budenholzer trotted out a majority of the period.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Suns trade is centered on Jalen Brunson to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are just coming off a loss in the NBA Finals. They were able to run through the Western Conference but were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Moving forward, Phoenix is still looking to win a championship and can dive right into the offseason. The...
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: We’re due for a close game in Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns play game four of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns lead this series 2-1 ahead of this pivotal game four. The Milwaukee Bucks have relied on Giannis Antetokounmpo to do everything in this series so far. Chris Paul and Devin Booker had an off night in game 3, we should get a much better performance in game 4.
NBANBA

NBA Finals 2021: Devin Booker's remarkable playoff debut will leave a hunger to get back to the Finals stage

47 points to close out LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers to win his first playoff series. 34 points to cap off a sweep of the Nuggets and league MVP Nikola Jokic. His first-career triple-double to earn a win in his Conference Finals debut. Back-to-back 40-point games in the NBA Finals. The most total points in a playoff debut in NBA history. Devin Booker's breakout postseason may have come up short of the ultimate goal, but the 24-year-old is destined for even more greatness moving forward.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on foul complaints: 'I take a pretty good beating out there'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 23 foul shots in the team’s Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo’s foul shooting doubled from Game 1 (11 attempts) to Game 2 (22 attempts) and then increased again in Game 3. The foul discrepancy was a talking point for Suns coach Monty Williams after the game, when he noted his team in Game 3 had a total of 16 free throws.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Refs inexplicably miss call that would have fouled out Suns star Devin Booker in Game 4

There's missing a call, and then there's this. Down the stretch of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Suns guard Devin Booker, already playing with five fouls, clearly fouled Bucks guard Jrue Holiday while going up toward the basket after a transition opportunity, but no foul was called. There was obvious contact on the play, and the whistle absolutely should have been blown as a result:

Comments / 0

Community Policy