Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

SFGate
 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Groupeasy, the powerful, all-in-one software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, today officially launched as the company scales to meet the needs of groups seeking an easier way to engage members through one multifaceted web application. Groupeasy solves the communication, organization and data...

www.sfgate.com

Small BusinessVentureBeat

Clariti is a web app for small businesses that offers easy organization and communication

“When things get so big, I don’t trust them at all. You want some control. You’ve got to keep it small.” – Peter Gabriel, “D.I.Y.”. It’s the David vs. Goliath principle. Sure, a giant can stomp and inflict seismic change, but if you need a smart, efficient answer for handling a new change or requirement, David can run circles around the behemoth, trying new approaches and adapting on the fly to in-the-moment data for needed adjustments.
ComputersPhys.org

Communication strongly linked to productivity in a software organization

A novel analysis of 3 years of conversations at a software engineering organization suggests a strong relationship between communication and productivity. Arindam Dutta of Arizona State University, U.S., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 14, 2021. According to widespread belief, communication within an...
InternetMacRumors Forums

Google Meet Places One-Hour Cap on Group Video Calls for Non-Paying Users

Google has brought in 60-minute group video call limits for Google Meet users with free Gmail accounts, according to recently updated support pages (via 9to5Google). The Meet service was originally exclusive to paying G-Suite members, but "unlimited" (up to 24 hour) group calls were made available for free to all users with a Google account in April 2020, in order to see off competition from Zoom and to help mitigate the impact of the global health crisis on work and relationship patterns.
SoftwareLumia UK

Call recording in public preview for Azure Communication Services

Call recording for Azure Communication Services is available in preview. As a built-in platform feature, call recording for Azure Communication Services helps to simplify and improve the recording process by providing secure, server-side runtime control APIs that allow for mixed audio and video output with built-in temporary storage for up to 48 hours. Recorded media output is in MP4 audio+video format, just like in Teams, with more formats like audio-only MP3 planned.
Sciencecell.com

Biodiversity conservation cannot afford COVID-19 communication bungles

With COVID-19 dominating headlines, highlighting links between the pandemic and biodiversity may increase public awareness of the biodiversity crisis. However, ill-considered messages that frame nature as the problem rather than the solution could inadvertently propagate problematic narratives and undermine motivations and individual self-efficacy to conserve nature.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Vocera Communications, Inc., a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
Internetwpunj.edu

WP Communication Professors Find that Organizations Can Best Respond to a Crisis on Twitter by Assuming Responsibility, Showing Support, and Offering Solutions

New research by William Paterson University communication professors Kyung-Hyan “Angie” Yoo and Jennifer Owlett found that organizations can best respond to a crisis on Twitter by assuming responsibility, putting the emotions of the receiver first, showing support and offering solutions. Their study, “The Importance of Person-Centered Messages (PCMs) in Crisis...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Building A High-Performance Solution Sales Organization

The number one thing I hear from C-Suite leaders about their Sales organization: they want their sales team to be better at selling solutions, and to from a transactional approach to a consultative approach. Remarkably, I was hearing the same thing from executives ten, even twenty years ago. Why aren’t sales professionals better at this already? After all, we’ve been training salespeople in the principles of consultative selling and selling solutions for more than 40 years!
Technologymartechseries.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16M in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, today announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
Cell Phonesatlanticcitynews.net

HIPAA-Compliant Texts and Calls: How One Startup Is Improving Doctor-Patient Communication

Most of us may not think twice before using a cell phone to make a quick call for work or message a co-worker. Unfortunately, healthcare professionals in the United States do not have the same flexibility when communicating with their patients. The primary reason is to comply with privacy and security regulations protecting information about a patient's health. Also, many physicians do not like to share their personal phone numbers with patients due to privacy concerns. But patient demand for more responsive communication, including text messaging to and from their healthcare providers, is on the rise. Can healthcare professionals use a cell phone to communicate with patients without compromising HIPAA security and privacy regulations? According to the founders of iPlum, a fast-growing California-based health tech startup, the answer is yes.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cyara Receives TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With JR George, Administrative Vice President At Trustco...
Economysourceforge.net

Q&A with Visual Planning: A Simple Yet Powerful Resource Management and Scheduling Solution

What is Visual Planning and what inspired its creation?. Spreadsheets were and still are used as a mode of organizing and managing information, but that’s not scalable or highly collaborative. Using the wrong tools to manage information can cause frustration, missed opportunities and errors, all of which impact an organization’s bottom line. Visual Planning was developed to facilitate the distribution of information, making it possible to visualize and manage projects, people and resources in real-time.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

A simple UDP communications application

UDP packets are used to send data from one computer to another over a network or from one application to another within a single computer. The judp.m program uses Matlab's ability to call Java code to enable it to send and/or receive UDP packets. One Matlab session can communicate with another Matlab session (on the same machine or over the network) or it can communicate with a completely different program (again, on the same machine or over the network).
BusinessMySanAntonio

DesignRush Reveals the Best Technology Experts to Hire in 2021 [Q2 Rankings]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Experts predict that there will be 75 billion interconnected devices worldwide by 2025. From productivity to entertainment, software and hardware solutions are evolving to support the growing market needs and demand. Whether looking to build custom solutions or leverage a portfolio of commercial software,...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Attackers deploy cryptominers on Kubernetes clusters via Argo Workflows

Threat actors are abusing misconfigured Argo Workflows instances to deploy cryptocurrency miners on Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. Kubernetes is an open-source system that helps to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized workloads, services, and apps over clusters of hosts. Argo Workflows is the most popular workflow execution engine for...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

WISeKey Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware That Infects iPhones And Androids Devices

WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices. WISeKey International Holding Ltd. a leading global cybersecurity AI and IoT company, announced that its WISeID platform, through WISeID Cloud and CloudSign features, provides a Zero Trust Approach as a new way to secure mobile communications and cloud interactions and mitigate online security risks associated with remote teleworking and increasing use of mobile phones as authentication and payment devices. In 2020, WISeKey intensified its investments in Zero Trust developments to create advanced solutions to provide remote users/workforce with an easy-to-use and end-to-end Zero Trust approach.

