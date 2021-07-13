Cancel
Baraboo, WI

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo’s White Eagle heads to All-Star Game in role she grew up watching

By BROCK FRITZ
Wiscnews.com
 12 days ago

Maya White Eagle grew up in Baraboo’s gyms. She watched as Sam Terry and Emily Kieck made the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game and moved on to college. Now it’s White Eagle’s turn. And, after being that little girl in the gym years ago, White Eagle knows the impression she wants to give off when she suits up for the Division 2 South team in the WBCA All-Star Game on Wednesday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

