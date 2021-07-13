Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform

SFGate
 12 days ago

Open source solution drives down technology costs for colleges and universities around the world. Tower Education Technologies, a south Florida start-up and public benefit corporation, today announced its delivery of the InspirED™ platform for higher education. The cloud-based open source solution equips faculty, administrators and students with a state-of-the-art solution for program development, academic delivery and engagement.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Technology#Higher Education#Nonprofit Organization#Ahea Faculty Fellows#Crm#Http Www#Toweredtech Com#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Related
Technologymusicconnection.com

Jonathan Clay Launches Creator-Growth Platform: Crowdmouth

Creator-growth platform Crowdmouth announced its official launch. Co-founded by Jonathan Clay (principal member of Jamestown Revival) and artist manager Aston Teague, Crowdmouth is a word-of-mouth platform that empowers creators and connects them with their fans in a simple, powerful, and impactful way. Fans share content from their favorite creators in...
Marketsaustinnews.net

DRC Launches Incentive-Based Mobility Integrated Platform

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Recently, DRC Mobility is building core solutions while focusing on automobiles. It retains its auto parts and market share. In the future, if user convenience is improved and successful cases emerge, the competition for using block technology is expected to intensify.
Internetmartechseries.com

Pictalk Launches Social Media Platform in North America

New Pictalk social media site offers secure, ad free, multi-feed experience. Pictalk is excited to announce its official launch in North America on July 15, 2021. Pictalk is a multi-feed, ad-free social network, designed from the ground up with users in mind. The platform has been in development since 2016, now having gone through numerous production and beta user group testing phases to improve platform functionality and stability. With its most recent production phase completed, Pictalk is now ready to be launched to the general public throughout the U.S., with additional international launches to come at a later date.
Computerstvtechnology.com

RIST Forum Launches Test Platform For Developers

LOS ANGELES—The Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Forum today announced the launch of a test application server for vendors to test their RIST implementations,. Hosted by RIST and managed by SipRadius, the test server is offered at no charge to vendors, the forum said. “The new test platform gives developers...
Technologydallassun.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Late July Launch Of Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health, Safety, And Productivity

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal, entitled The VLife, later this month. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.
Economyfinextra.com

Nigeria's GetEquity launches startup funding platform

GetEquity, a Lagos-based technology startup redefining the venture capital and startup financing landscape, is thrilled to announce the close of their six-figure pre-seed round led by GreenHouse Capital. The close of this round also marks the launch of GetEquity’s first product: a first-of-its-kind venture funding platform that seamlessly connects entrepreneurs...
Softwarethepaypers.com

Profile Software launches new treasury platform

Profile Software, an international financial solution provider, has announced the new version of its treasury platform Acumen.plus. The upgraded, STP, real-time cloud-native platform delivers advanced UX and automation to the modern treasurer, globally. Capitalising on international experience across 45 countries, Acumen.plus was developed to be the new Treasury system that...
Agricultureelearninginfographics.com

How Simulation Technology Improves Education

The use of simulation in education allows students to experience active problem-solving in a safe learning environment. Educators are able to gauge if students have developed a level of competency when placed in simulated situations requiring quick evaluation, determination of procedural steps, and execution. The technology also allows teachers to collect statistical information on a student’s performance.
Cell Phonesverdictfoodservice.com

Cut+Dry launches ordering and payments platform for restaurants

Cut+Dry has launched its unified ordering and payments platform, which allows restaurants to order any product from any supplier. Cut+Dry’s Order feature digitises the ordering process, which was previously managed by spreadsheets, clipboards, phone, text or fax. Additionally, the application offers a permanent digital ordering record and allows teams to...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Mobiquity Technologies Launches MobiExchange: The Fastest And Easiest Way For Community Platforms To Launch Digital Media Campaigns

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, announces the launch of their new service MobiExchange ( www.mobiexchange.com ) with its client, NationBuilder ( www.nationbuilder.com ), the leading software designed to power nonprofits, movements, causes and campaigns. MobiExchange...
Technologythepaypers.com

SIGNIUS and Cryptomathic partner to launch e-signing platform

SIGNIUS and Cryptomathic have partner to launch a remote qualified e-signing platform. SIGNIUS is powered in the back end by Cryptomathic’s e-signature solution, Signer, and brings the security and non-repudiation advantages of eIDAS compliant e-signatures to a broad range of organisations. To address the customer requirements across the market, two...
Scottsdale, AZmyheraldreview.com

Exact Payments Announces Launch of New Payments Platform

New cloud payment gateway delivers high performance digital commerce solution for banks, software platforms and omnichannel merchants. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Exact Payments ("Exact" or the "Company") announced the launch of its next generation payment gateway now fully deployed in the Amazon Web Services Cloud ("AWS Cloud"). The new platform represents a comprehensive technology upgrade and positions the Company to set a new standard of performance in the industry.
Businessuasweekly.com

Verizon launches Robotics Business Technology

Verizon announced the formation of Robotics Business Technology to expand enterprise solutions for aerial (drones) and ground robotics. Robotics Business Technology includes Skyward, Verizon’s drone management company, incubed IT, a leading developer of software for autonomous mobile robots recently acquired by Verizon, and a team focused on automating command and control of robots on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.
Technologygamesindustry.biz

Xsolla launches Xsolla Game Investment Platform

Payment services company Xsolla announced today that it has launched the Xsolla Game Investment Platform. The program aims to provide developers funding options which will allow them to finish and launch their titles. Additionally, it will aid accredited investors with a selection of indie games that they can choose to...
Technologymartechseries.com

Swace Launches a Blockchain-Based Social Engagement Platform

Swace enables everyone to use the platform as a social medium to earn crypto from playing social games and also get support from their audience. Swace has launched their public Beta platform on both iOS and Android. Swace app is a very friendly platform that is reminiscent of other social media platforms – people may share content on their feed, explore and follow people, and network. Most importantly, Swace launches social games that are designed to request actions such as taking a photo, or going to a specific location, using AR and other forms of games to be released in the 2nd quarter. Additionally, your audiences may send SWACE tokens to your content as a form of support.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Higher Education and Learning Technology

Home to one of the largest higher education programs in the country, the Department of Higher Education and Learning Technologies at A&M-Commerce is committed to providing convenient, accessible course offerings designed to elevate your career. Most of our courses are available online or at one of our convenient extended university locations. Featuring one of the university’s top doctoral programs—the higher education doctoral program was the first doctorate offered by the university in 1962—the department also offers four master’s degrees, an undergraduate degree and multiple graduate certificates.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Technology Help Center website launched

The Technology Help Center is a new website from Ohio University IT where you can find answers to common questions, submit a request for help or IT services, and check the status of existing requests. The site is accessible at help.ohio.edu beginning Monday, July 26. You do not need to...
Technologyaithority.com

BlueVoyant Launches Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform

Solution Combines the Splunk Security Cloud With Bluevoyant’s 24/7 Industry-Leading Threat Detection, Response and Remediation Capabilities to Help Customers Maximize Their Investment in Splunk Cloud Platform. BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, announced the launch of its BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform, designed to empower customers and maximize their investment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy