Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix
Acquisition expands Netrix’s MSP and cloud solutions portfolio and broadens its reach into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.www.sfgate.com
