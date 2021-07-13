Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.