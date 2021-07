The new partnership will help bring more educational supplies and resources to youth in Canada through a $100,000 donation. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) and Kleenex® Brand announced a new partnership today to help bring much needed school supplies and additional resources for out of school programs at BGC Clubs, just in time for the back-to-school season. Kleenex Brand is committing to a $100,000 donation that comes ahead of the much-anticipated school year and will help ensure kids across Canada have the confidence to thrive for all of life's moments.