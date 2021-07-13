PXG Unveils Special Edition Stars & Stripes Forged Wedges
Custom American flag-inspired design adds patriotic flair to versatile, high-performance PXG 0311 Forged Wedges. Under the direction of its Founder and CEO Bob Parsons, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, PXG has launched special edition Stars & Stripes Forged Wedges. The exclusive PXG design pays homage to the company’s proud American roots with a striking, laser-etched pattern that represents a modern, edgy, and unique celebration of the American spirit.www.sfgate.com
