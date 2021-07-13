Cancel
Software

Concierge Plus Redefines Branding and Technology Offerings for Property Management Companies and Condo/Homeowner Associations

SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Property management companies and condos/HOAs that use Concierge Plus’ platform can have a native, fully featured iOS and Android app published to the Apple and Google app stores with their unique branding elements for residents and staff to download and interact with. “Providing competitive, resident-facing...

www.sfgate.com

