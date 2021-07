Three capable candidates are vying in the Sept. 14 nonpartisan primary in Ward 11 for Cleveland City Council and a seat long held by Dona Brady, who resigned in January 2020. Contending are lawyer Brian Mooney, 51, Brady’s hand-picked successor, who was appointed in February 2020 to hold the seat until this year’s elections; teacher Michael Hardy, 52; and Donna Woods, 59, a community activist who serves as an executive administrative assistant at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.