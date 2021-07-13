Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBFdT_0avhm1Jj00

ROME — (AP) — Declaring Venice's waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.

Franceschini said the government decided to act fast “to avoid the concrete risk” that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would add Venice to its list of “world heritage in danger” after it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.

The Cabinet decree also "establishes an unbreakable principle, by declaring the urban waterways of St. Mark's Basin, St. Mark's Canal and the Giudecca Canal a national monument,'' the minister added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment. Environmentalists and cultural heritage have battled for decades with business interests, since the cruise industry is a major source of revenue for the city.

The government's decision was “awaited by UNESCO and by all those who have been to Venice and who have remained disturbed by the huge size of these ships passing through the most fragile and most beautiful place in the world,” Franceschini told reporters.

UNESCO recommended last month placing Venice on the agency's list of World Heritage in Danger sites.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. cultural agency.

The Italian government earlier this year had decided on a ban but without quickly setting a date for it to start.

But now, the government “decided to impose a strong acceleration" to implementing the move given the looming UNESCO review, Franceschini said in a statement.

Another impetus was the startling appearance in early June of a 92,000-ton cruise ship nosing its way down the Giudecca Canal for the first time since the pandemic's arrival in early 2020 effectively suspended mass tourism in Venice.

The ban applies to ships weighing more than 25,000 tons or longer than 180 meters (530 feet) or with other characteristics that would make them too polluting or overwhelming for Venice's environment.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi's office specified that ships that don't have any of those characteristics and thus “are considered sustainable" to the Venetian environment can continue to dock in Venice. The premier's office noted that permitted ships generally have about 200 passengers compared to the thousands that huge cruise vessels carry.

With only a few hours of shore time in Venice, the big liners' passengers tend to clump around classic tourist sites like St. Mark's Square, adding to the city's already crowded public spaces.

No cars are allowed in historic Venice, which consists of narrow alleys and many bridges linking passageways. During high tourist season, which occupies a good deal of the year in Venice, navigating as a pedestrian is a daunting challenge.

The Cabinet decree also establishes compensation mechanisms for navigation companies and others affected by the ban. Until a more suitable docking area can be established elsewhere in waters outside the heart of Venice, the government has approved creating at least four temporary docking sites near the industrial port of Marghera, located on the northwestern Adriatic Sea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Italy#Venice#Ap#The United Nations#Cabinet#U N#Unesco#World Heritage#Italian#92 000 Ton#Venetian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
IndustryUS News and World Report

Exclusive - Italy Bans Cruise Liners From Venice, After Years of Hesitation

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday banned cruise liners from Venice lagoon to defend its ecosystem and heritage, moving to end years of hesitation and putting the demands of residents and culture bodies above those of the tourist industry. The government decided to act after the United Nations culture organisation...
Boats & WatercraftsHyperallergic

Week in Review: Sacklers Temporarily Banned From Naming Institutions; Venice Bans Cruise Ships

Week in Review is a weekly collection of news, developments, and stirrings in the art world. Subscribe to receive these posts as a weekly newsletter. Artists Colin Chin and Nicholas Liem requested the Museum of Chinese in America remove their work from its collection, decrying MOCA’s acceptance of $35 million in funding from NYC as part of a jail expansion plan.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Venice avoids heritage sites in danger list after cruise ship ban

Venice was able to avoid being placed on the United Nation's world heritage sites in danger list after it banned cruise ships from the area. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) met in China on Thursday and decided it would not put Venice on the list. It said it would reconsider the issue in 2023, The Associated Press reported.
Societydallassun.com

Italy's Padua celebrates inclusion on UNESCO's list

Rome [Italy], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A complex of eight historic clusters of buildings in the northern Italian walled city of Padua was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) list of World Heritage sites on Saturday. The decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's...
Visual Artwantedinmilan.com

Italy wins UNESCO world heritage status for Padua frescoes

Venice avoids being put on UNESCO endangered list. The 14th-century fresco cycles in the north Italian city of Padua have been awarded World Heritage Status by the United Nations culture organisation UNESCO. The 'Padova Urbs Picta' site comprises eight religious and secular buildings hosting a selection of fresco cycles painted...
Lifestylewcn247.com

Madrid's Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee backed the candidacy that highlighted the green area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the design of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members. The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain’s art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Art Centre.
AnimalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

What pairs with beetle? Startups seek to make bugs tasty

LONDON — (AP) — Tiziana Di Costanzo makes pizza dough from scratch, mixing together flour, yeast, a pinch of salt, a dash of olive oil and something a bit more unusual — ground acheta domesticus, better known as cricket powder. Di Costanzo is an edible insect entrepreneur who holds cricket...
AustraliaDerrick

Australia avoids UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Friday garnered enough international support to defer for two years an attempt by the United Nations’ cultural organization to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status because of damage caused by climate change. UNESCO had recommended that its World Heritage Committee add the...
WorldShropshire Star

Madrid boulevard and park added to Unesco’s World Heritage list

The Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been recognised. Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to Unesco’s World Heritage list. The Unesco World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the bid on Sunday that...
LifestyleBBC

Unesco World Heritage: Wales' slate landscape bid for honour

An area famed for its slate industry could join Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a Unesco World Heritage site. The slate landscape of north-west Wales is the UK's bid when the World Heritage Committee meet in China this weekend. They will review cultural and...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Xinhua Headlines: Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List

-- East China's port city of Quanzhou, once hailed as "the very great and noble city" by the Italian explorer Marco Polo, won UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status Sunday, bringing the total number of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites to 56. -- The serial property includes 22 sites of...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime

It’s not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro dictatorship has managed it all of these decades. The mass, spontaneous protests that broke out all over the country last weekend are yet another sign that the Cuban government lacks all legitimacy. In Cuba, it is the government versus the people, and lo, all these years, Castro’s apologists have been with the government.
ProtestsNew York Post

Why Cuba’s youth are revolting now against the island’s dictators

Something wondrous has happened in Cuba: For the very first time in the 62 years since the Castro dynasty turned the island into a totalitarian dystopia, Cubans have taken to the streets from one end of the island to the other, denouncing their repressive regime and calling for freedom. They...
U.K.Atlas Obscura

The Tragic Life and Global Legacy of the Last Hawaiian Princess

This story is excerpted and adapted from Women on Waves: A Cultural History of Surfing From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions by Jim Kempton, published in July 2021 by Pegasus Books. With the destiny of a kingdom on the line, Princess Ka‘iulani, heir...
AdvocacyMarietta Daily Journal

Raúl Castro reappears in emergency meeting prompted by protests in Cuba

Raúl Castro, the octogenarian leader who is still the ultimate authority in Cuba, came out of retirement to attend an emergency meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo to deal with the islandwide protests that have shaken the six-decade-old regime. The meeting, reported by the official Communist Party daily Granma, took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy