CT Man Charged In Murder Of 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Head, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 12 days ago
Kyshone Jackson Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

Police have arrested a Connecticut man in connection with the alleged murder of an area man.

Waterbury Police arrested New Haven County man Kyshone Jackson, age 45, of Waterbury on Monday, July 12, for the Saturday, July 10 murder of Davante Echols.

Echols, 24, of Waterbury, was found shot in the head in the area of 19 Bronson Street, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

He died shortly after at a local hospital.

Investigations led detectives to find that Jackson was involved in the incident.

Jackson was taken into custody at police headquarters and charged with the following;

  • Murder
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Criminal possession of a pistol revolver or ammunition
  • Reckless endangerment

Jackson remains in police custody on a $3 million bond.

The investigation remains active and continues to be investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Division.

