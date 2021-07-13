CT Man Charged In Murder Of 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Head, Police Say

Kyshone Jackson Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

Police have arrested a Connecticut man in connection with the alleged murder of an area man.

Waterbury Police arrested New Haven County man Kyshone Jackson, age 45, of Waterbury on Monday, July 12, for the Saturday, July 10 murder of Davante Echols.

Echols, 24, of Waterbury, was found shot in the head in the area of 19 Bronson Street, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

He died shortly after at a local hospital.

Investigations led detectives to find that Jackson was involved in the incident.

Jackson was taken into custody at police headquarters and charged with the following;

Murder

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a pistol revolver or ammunition

Reckless endangerment

Jackson remains in police custody on a $3 million bond.

The investigation remains active and continues to be investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Division.

