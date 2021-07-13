Wolf pups versus dog pups: Nurture can’t overpower nature, Duke researchers find
When you throw a ball for your dog to fetch, they’ll understand almost immediately. A new Duke University-led study has shown that a wolf probably wouldn’t. To begin the study, 37 wolf puppies at the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota interacted with humans nearly 24/7 just days after they were born — they were fed by hand and even slept in the same beds as their caretakers. Meanwhile, 44 dog puppies from the Canine Companions for Independence program at Duke lived with their mother and litter mates but did not have as much contact with humans.www.heraldonline.com
