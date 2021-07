HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Building Energy, a leading provider of independent ratings and certification of single-family and multi-family residential homes and commercial buildings for above-code energy efficiency programs based in Star, Idaho. Since its founding, Building Energy has been the leading energy rating company in Idaho, and has been nationally recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for ENERGY STAR market leadership, partnership, and sustained excellence. DPIS's acquisition of Building Energy substantially strengthens the company's capabilities in the Northwest and further expands the company's national footprint and staff who deliver the largest suite of builder services across the United States.