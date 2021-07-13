Alameda Point Waterfront Enjoys New On-Site $23 Million Ferry Terminal

San Francisco Bay Ferry’s New Seaplane Lagoon Offers Quick and Scenic 20 Minute Commute to San Francisco. Discovering the combination of waterfront living, an easy commute to downtown San Francisco, and both available at an approachable price has always been a challenge. However, it just became a reality for the burgeoning Alameda Point Waterfront District with the July 1 opening of the new $23 million Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal and service, announced Michael Sorochinsky, CEO of Cypress Equity Investments, a partner in the redevelopment of the Alameda Point Waterfront District and developer of AERO Apartments. “The new ferry service is truly a game changer for the area. Not only does it provide an enviable commute for residents of our new high-design waterfront communities, it also opens Alameda Point Waterfront District to residents, businesses, and visitors from around the Bay Area.”