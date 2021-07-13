Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to Make a Bloody Caesar, a Classic Canadian Cocktail

themanual.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadians are generally reluctant to pat themselves on the back, but at certain things — hockey, poutine, and recreational cannabis for instance — the Great White North simply does it better than the U.S. The same applies to a certain well-known tomato-based brunch cocktail. We’re talking about the much-loved Caesar, aka the Bloody Caesar. Like its American cousin that goes by the name of Mary, the Caesar has tomato juice, vodka, and a variable level of spiciness. Yet it also contains clam juice, which surprisingly adds a whole new level of depth to the drink, elevating it from mere ‘hair of the dog’ after a night of heavy drinking to a savory classic you can enjoy just about any time.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pint Glass#Clam Juice#Sugar#Food Drink#Canadians#Tabasco#The Bloody Caesar#Clamato#Msg#Italian#Clamdigger#Polish#British#Americanized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Creamy Lemonade Is the Drink of the Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Lemonade is the essential summertime beverage. Friends and neighbors gather on front porches during the warmer months to fan themselves in rocking chairs and sip ice cold glasses of refreshing lemonade. If you were really lucky as a kid, a homemade lemonade stand may have been your first "job" — paper cups lined along the front of the wooden stand to be filled and sold for 25 cents.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Pepsi ‘Hot’ Chocolate Cola

Pepsi “Hot” Chocolate Cola was initially called Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola when the online sweepstakes to obtain it was announced. I don’t know if it was a phone call between soda CEOs or a letter from a very powerful law firm that charges per hour what most of us make in a week, but I imagine the name change was caused by something corporate that happened between the soda’s announcement and when these were shipped to those lucky folks who won them.
DrinksElite Daily

Bacardí’s New Rum Is Like A Tropical Vacation In A Bottle

You can get a taste of the island life with a new Bacardí flavor inspired by the Caribbean. Just in time for National Piña Colada Day on Saturday, July 10, the rum brand unveiled a fruity libation that’s perfectly summery. If you like piña coladas and vacay vibes, get ready to grab a bottle of Bacardí Tropical Rum’s pineapple-coconut goodness.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
RecipesFood52

12 Best Ice Cream Makers Because Wow, It's So Hot Out

Cold, delicious ice cream on a hot summer day—there’s nothing better. Think classic vanilla bean with rainbow sprinkles, butter pecan loaded up with nuts, chocolate soft serve—oh sorry, can you see us drooling? Whichever flavor hits all the spots for you, ice cream is always the answer when temps are soaring.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Tamarind Candy is Sweet, Salty, Spicy, and Extremely Addictive

Tamarind candy, commonly known as Mexican tamarindo candy, is a sweet made from the tamarind tree. The tamarind tree grows tamarind pods in tropical regions like Africa, India, Mexico, Asia, and South America, but has easy accessibility all over the world in the form of common sweets. Tamarind flavor has a unique taste which is both sour and sweet. Some even say they detect a spicy and tangy flavor from the tamarind.
Food & DrinksGolf.com

The secret to making perfect hot dogs, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. All dogs have their day. For hot dogs, that day is the Fourth of July. Most people simply cook them whole on the grill. But since this is a holiday that celebrates independence, we sought advice from an independent thinker. Garret Martindale, executive chef at Sequoyah Country Club, in Oakland, Calif., loves his dawgs as much as anyone and has strong opinions on how to do them right. Here is his four-point guide.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why Alton Brown's Steak Mayonnaise Hack Works So Well

The Food Network is full of big personalities giving viewers ideas for recipes, cooking hacks, and mostly just good entertainment. Anyone who has seen an episode of "Chopped" knows they probably won't ever recreate any of the dishes prepared by the contestants, but it's wildly fun to watch the chefs scramble and create surprisingly amazing meals using strange ingredients.
RecipesElite Daily

TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer

Step aside, whipped coffee — there’s a new cloud-like drink making the rounds on TikTok’s “For You” page: whipped lemonade. The tasty treat is just what you need for all your sizzling summer days ahead. Whipping the sour beverage is a super easy way to elevate your traditional go-to summer drink so that it’s extra Insta-worthy and fun. After all, you need a picture-perfect and delicious partner for all the pool lounging and porch sitting you plan on doing over the next few weeks.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipestastywoo.com

Mad Chocolate Fudge Cake

This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Backyard Barbecue Grills Under $500

Being outdoors means a lot of different things to a lot of people. One thing that we can all agree on is barbecuing. If you have mastered the art of barbecue, bravo! If you’re still trying to perfect that summertime recipe, then you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of the most popular and top-rated grills on the market today. Take a look at these charcoal and gas grills that are sure to take your grilling to the next level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy