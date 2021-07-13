How to Make a Bloody Caesar, a Classic Canadian Cocktail

Canadians are generally reluctant to pat themselves on the back, but at certain things — hockey, poutine, and recreational cannabis for instance — the Great White North simply does it better than the U.S. The same applies to a certain well-known tomato-based brunch cocktail. We’re talking about the much-loved Caesar, aka the Bloody Caesar. Like its American cousin that goes by the name of Mary, the Caesar has tomato juice, vodka, and a variable level of spiciness. Yet it also contains clam juice, which surprisingly adds a whole new level of depth to the drink, elevating it from mere ‘hair of the dog’ after a night of heavy drinking to a savory classic you can enjoy just about any time.