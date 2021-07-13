Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Yamgo Launches Rewards Platform that Allows Users to Earn Crypto Assets

SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANSEA, U.K. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Yamgo, the innovative company behind the highly successful blockchain advertising platform AdsDax, has today announced the beta-launch of a game-changing new rewards platform. The Yamgo Rewards Platform allows users to earn crypto assets in exchange for their digital actions on the platform. Built on...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Cryptocurrency#Digital Assets#Prweb#Hedera#Cpo#Cmo#Distributed Ledger#Openfinance#Social Networking#Ai#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Businessu.today

Amazon Readying to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash, According to Insider

After Amazon published a new job listing for a cryptocurrency and blockchain expert on Friday, some new details about its alleged cryptocurrency plans have emerged. An anonymous source told British business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant is set to start accepting Bitcoin payments as early as this year. If true, such a development could potentially turbocharge cryptocurrency adoption.
TechnologyTorrentFreak

Akamai: Online Pirates Are Clever But Not Unbeatable

There's a growing number of technology companies trying to help copyright holders fight online piracy. Akamai Technologies, one of the big players, takes a multi-faceted approach to tackle the problem. In recent years the company has already reported several success stories but plenty of challenges remain. The anti-piracy ecosystem is...
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Amazon Hunts for Digital Currency and Blockchain Lead

Following a year of major revenue growth, Amazon is hunting for a digital currency and blockchain lead. The online retailer and information technology giant is looking for a product leader with at least 10 years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology to join the company’s payments acceptance and experience team.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Anexinet partners with Ping Identity to improve cybersecurity offerings for customers

Anexinet announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. Anexinet joins a growing list...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Data Protection Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuwa…

The documented report on Global Data Protection Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Data Protection market during the forecast period.
SoftwareIT Jungle

IBM Thwarts Ransomware in FlashSystem with New Data Safeguard

The steep uptick in ransomware attacks this summer has gained the full attention of business and tech leaders at businesses of all sizes. It also has the attention of IT vendors, including IBM, which last week added a new data protection mechanism to FlashSystem intended to help thwart ransomware attacks.
Internethoustonmirror.com

Internet Banking Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, ACI Worldwide, Microsoft, TCS

The Latest Released Internet Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Internet Banking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Internet Banking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ACI Worldwide (U.S.), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India) & Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK).
Technologyatlantanews.net

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

S&I releases AI building security management system built on Microsoft Azure

S&I Corporation has released “atxpert (‘at’+’expert’) AI Viewer”, a new AI building security management system based on Microsoft Azure, TnM Tech’s Ghost-I AI edge computing and Scenera’s NICE PaaS, a managed Kubernetes service built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Combining these partners’ technologies enables a highly scalable and easy to manage...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Amazon Is Getting Serious About Accepting Bitcoin For Payment

Amazon has begun its search to hire a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead for its Payment Acceptance & Experience Team, who are responsible for facilitating billions of online customer payments through the sites and services of one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. In response to the...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Safe Earn’s Launch Gives Large Rewards in SafeMoon to Holders

Safe Earn is DeFi’s newest entry into a sea of tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. What makes it different, however, is that by making use of the ever popular “reflect” mechanic that rewards token holders on every transaction, Safe Earn rewards holders in SafeMoon. SafeMoon took the DeFi space...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Softwareaithority.com

LigaData Now Certified On Cloudera Data Platform

Ligadata Strengthens Cloudera Relationship With New Certification. LigaData announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). LigaData’s Flare is now a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform. “Our System of Intelligence – Flare – is enabling...
EconomyCoinDesk

The Node: Europe’s Hidden Agenda on Crypto Wallets

On the other hand, these pernicious portions of the European Union rules could be narrowed or removed before they are slated to be implemented in 2024. According to members of Europe’s Data Protection Authority, they may violate Europe’s recently implemented “General Data-Protection Rules,” or GDPR. According to Simon Lelieveldt, compliance...
Economyaithority.com

Blockstream Simplifies Lightning With on-Demand Node Service​​—Greenlight

Greenlight brings ‘not your keys, not your coins’ to Lightning node hosting. Greenlight is an all-in-one service that allows users to set up a Lightning node using Blockstream’s cloud infrastructure while maintaining total control over their funds. The private keys, required to sign both on-chain and off-chain transactions, never leave the user’s personal device. Users interact with the node through a simple programmable interface with Blockstream managing all the infrastructure behind the scenes.
Softwareaithority.com

Entrust Updates Cloud Key Lifecycle Management As Organizations Migrate To Multi-Cloud Environments

Latest version of KeyControl software adds automated key lifecycle management for Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing enterprises to maintain full control of their cryptographic keys. Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, announced cryptographic key lifecycle management functionality for customer-generated keys used in Amazon Web Services...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Vodafone CEO hints at spinoff of mobile money platform M-Pesa

Vodafone Group hinted it could spin off its African mobile money service M-Pesa after its popularity soared through the coronavirus pandemic. The platform offers peer-to-peer transactions in countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It’s now pushing into new financial services like small loans, payroll and savings.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy