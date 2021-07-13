WANRack Helps Counties & Municipalities Navigate Funding Opportunities for Establishing Future-Proof Broadband Infrastructure
New White Paper Highlights Collaborative Approach to Enable Economies of Scale & Maximize Community Benefit. WANRack, a nationwide provider of fiber-optic Wide-Area Networks (WANs), is helping counties and municipalities across the country to leverage unprecedented federal funding for broadband infrastructure projects. A recently released white paper details the company’s experience in collaborating with city/county officials and other key stakeholders on these critical initiatives in order to maximize community benefit.www.sfgate.com
