WANRack Helps Counties & Municipalities Navigate Funding Opportunities for Establishing Future-Proof Broadband Infrastructure

After years of struggling with a faulty broadband connection, 2020 was the last for one Town of Rutland resident. Her strategy, after trying everything to get the internet services she desired, was standing on the road by her property and flagging down a telecommunications service truck, Rutland town chair Deana Zentner told the Hub on her behalf. The resident asked the worker driving if they could install hardline cables along with the infrastructure they were already planning to build there, Zentner explained.