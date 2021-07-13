Water Street Kitchen & Bar Puts a Mediterranean Spin on Maine Seafood
Chef Ed Colburn had cooked at a trendy seafood restaurant in Boston for a decade when he decided he needed a change of scenery. He thought he might start his own place and give it a similar feel — a couple dozen seats and an open kitchen snugged into a tiny footprint. Instead, in 2019, he wound up buying a roomy two-story building on the Wiscasset waterfront that could, at full capacity, host closer to a hundred guests.downeast.com
