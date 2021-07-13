Cancel
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) Deploys Alcatraz AI's Touchless Security Access Solution

SFGate
 12 days ago

Updating Building Security with Alcatraz AI’s Technology to Enhance Physical Safety in a Post-pandemic Landscape. The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that it is turning to Alcatraz AI, the building access control technology developer, to provide touchless, badgeless building access for all for all staff at their home, Banc of California Stadium. Alcatraz’s facial authentication technology provides a frictionless access control experience that is more secure and hygienic. The technology reduces touchpoints while streamlining building access protocols, and provides LAFC with a future-proof security solution.

