Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) Deploys Alcatraz AI's Touchless Security Access Solution

“I see a red door and I want it painted black…”. Those familiar notes of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” play over the first teaser for 9-1-1 Season 5, set to premiere this fall on Fox. And the video reveals the emergency that will kick it all off: a blackout. As the city of Los Angeles goes dark in the 10-second clip, there’s also an explosion of some sort. Watch it below.