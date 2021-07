Lauren Smith Kennedy lost a pet and realized how important it is to remember them. There are two kinds of people in the world: animal lovers and everyone else. Lauren is definitely an animal lover. She works at Saco River Wildlife Center helping rehabilitate wildlife. Because of her job, she is often asked a lot of questions about animals. A little while back a friend asked Lauren if she knew where someone could buy an urn for a dog that had to be put down due to terminal cancer.