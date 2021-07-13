COCM Announces Vallyn Merrick as the 2021 Womxn's Alliance Leadership Award Recipient

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Chippewa County Credit Union presented Tracy Menard with the second quarter Unsung Hero Award on July 15. Menard, who has been a teacher for Sault Area Public Schools for 22 years, was selected for the countless hours she has given to her students and the community. Her work within the school spreads beyond her classroom and leaves a lasting impact on Sault High students. From organizing “Challenge Day,” a nationally recognized program to help unite students, and “Kids Against Hunger,” an event designed to package 10,000 meals, with one-third of these meals going to local agencies, Menard is passionate about empowering students and leading by example.