Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

SFGate
 12 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pereira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dynamics#Microsoft Us Partner#Dynamics 365 Commerce#Prweb#Business Development#Frette#5 11 Tactical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

E-commerce Software Market To Hit US$ 21,548.7Mn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “E-commerce Software Market (Deployment Model – Software-as-a-Service and On-premise; End-use – Retail, Automotive, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020—2028”, the e-commerce software market is set to expand with a CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 21,548.7Mn by 2028.
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.
SoftwareTimes Union

Influitive Retains G2 Category Leadership for Fourteenth Consecutive Quarter

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Influitive Corporation—a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software— has once again been recognized in the G2 grid as a market leader in Customer Advocacy and Online Community Management. Influitive’s leadership positions are based on customer satisfaction and market presence, including:. 95% percent...
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).
Cookeville, TNucbjournal.com

Averitt recognized as 2021 Green Supply Chain Partner

COOKEVILLE — Inbound Logistics, an industry trade publication, has named Averitt as a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2021. The publication’s annual “G75” list recognizes carriers that have been judged on four benchmarks, which consist of measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement and industry recognition. In terms of the...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Sealing Technologies Releases Dynamic Security & Automation App, Quark Obscurity

Sealing Technologies, Inc. which provides cutting edge research, engineering, and integration solutions to the Department of Defense and other government agencies – today announced the launch of its Dynamic Mobile Device Management app, Quark Obscurity in the Google Play Store for Android users. “With cyber-attacks doubling every year, it is...
Economync.gov

NC Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses Awarded 5-Year Grant from the US Department of Commerce

The NC Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses has been awarded a 5-year grant in the amount of $385,000 from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to establish and operate the NC MBDA Business Center. The program will aid in the growth of North Carolina’s minority business enterprise (MBE) firms in the areas of business development and capacity building.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

RAM Technologies Recognized as a Top Technology Employer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — RAM Technologies, Inc. has been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Top Technology employers in the Greater Philadelphia area. The Top Technology Employers list ranks companies in various sectors of the technology industry by their influence in the region. 2021 marks the thirteenth consecutive year that RAM Technologies has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Softwareaithority.com

Leading Commerce Technology Company FortisPay Adds Industry Vets To C-Suite

Newly hired executives will help company continue its rapid growth. Fortis Payment Systems, LLC (FortisPay), a payment technology leader for businesses, independent software vendors (ISVs), and developers, today announced the addition of three new top executives to lead the company’s continued growth and expansion into new markets. The leadership team will continue to scale the organization’s offerings and support the expanding network of partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy