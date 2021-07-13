Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police

By -
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcrCj_0avhkjnu00
Protestors brought coffins as symbols of their loved ones lost in last year's enormous August 4 explosion /AFP

Lebanese police fired tear gas on Tuesday during scuffles with demonstrators outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohammad Fahmi, accused of stalling a probe into last summer's huge port explosion.

The protests, called for by relatives of the victims of the August 4 blast, swelled by the evening, with dozens of demonstrators streaming in to join families storming Fahmi's heavily guarded Beirut home.

The angry crowd, demanding accountability as the anniversary approaches of Lebanon's worst peace-time disaster, were pushed back by riot police who swung batons and fired tear gas to disperse them.

AFP correspondents saw a man with a bleeding wound on his head after he was beaten by security forces, and paramedics treating protesters for tear gas suffocation.

The detonation of a huge stockpile of fertiliser at the port last summer killed more than 200 people and wrecked huge swathes of the capital.

An investigation launched in the wake of the tragedy has yet to hold any officials to account.

Victims' families say political interference has derailed the process.

Earlier this month, Fahmi rejected a request by the judge investigating the blast to question Abbas Ibrahim, head of the General Security bureau, one of the country's top security agencies.

"By refusing to lift Abbas Ibrahim's legal immunity, the interior minister is standing between us, the relatives of blast victims, and justice," said Paul Najjar, who lost his three-year-old daughter Alexandra to the explosion.

Fahmi "is killing us a second time," he told AFP outside the minister's home.

During Tuesday's angry protest, relatives tore off the gates at the entrance to Fahmi's apartment building, as well as displaying portraits of the deceased in a makeshift shrine and piled up white coffins nearby.

"These are the coffins of our children," Najjar said.

The stand-off, which started in the afternoon, escalated with the arrival of dozens of angry demonstrators after sunset.

Protestors chanted: "the people demand the overthrow of the regime!"

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces reported 20 injuries among its ranks.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it had sent four ambulances to Fahmi's home, but did not provide a figure for the wounded.

Last month, rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch called for a UN investigation into the explosion, in light of Lebanon's stalled probe.

Lead judge Tarek Bitar is demanding that parliament lift the immunity of three former ministers so he can proceed with investigations but lawmakers have requested more evidence before deciding on whether to waive immunity.

Bitar this week rejected parliament's request, a judicial source told AFP.

In February, Bitar's predecessor as lead judge in the probe was removed by a court, which had questioned his impartiality because his home had been damaged in the explosion.

Judge Fadi Sawan had issued charges against caretaker premier Hassan Diab and three former ministers in December for "negligence and causing death to hundreds", triggering outrage from politicians.

Diab resigned in the wake of the explosion but has stayed on as caretaker prime minister as the country's bitterly divided political leaders wrangle over a replacement for his government.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Police#Protest Riot#Lebanese#General Security#Internal Security Forces#The Lebanese Red Cross#Un#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Protests
Related
Middle EastThe Guardian

EU prepares sanctions against Lebanon leaders a year after Beirut blast

As the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut explosion approaches, the European Union said on Monday it hopes to develop the legal framework for sanctions targeting Lebanese leaders. More than 11 months since Lebanon’s government resigned in response to the blast on 4 August 2020, the country is still headed...
ProtestsConnecticut Post

Families of Lebanese blast victims protest interior minister

BEIRUT (AP) — Riot police fired tear gas and scuffled with protesters — mostly family members of victims of the Beirut Port blast — outside the home of Lebanon's caretaker interior minister Tuesday. The demonstrators demanded an end to what they call the obstruction of an investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Police in Iran probe cause of blast in Tehran park

Tehran — Police in the Iranian capital are investigating the causes of an explosion in the People's Park, a senior officer said on Saturday. No-one was hurt, according to Tehran's deputy police chief Hamid Hadavand. He denied reports circulating online that said the blast had caused extensive damage. Videos of...
AnimalsWCAX

New K-9 cop joins Lebanon police

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new K-9 has joined the police force in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Allergo is a 1-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd. He was born in Slovakia. K-9 Allergo will be partnered with his Ofc. Logan Scelza. Allergo will be trained in drug detection and patrol work this month. After...
ProtestsU.S. Department of State

Sanctioning Cuban Security Forces in Response to Violent Repression of Protests

Starting on July 11, tens of thousands of Cubans in dozens of cities and towns throughout their country took to the streets to peacefully demand respect for their fundamental freedoms and a better future. In response, the Cuban regime violently repressed the protests, arresting hundreds of demonstrators simply for exercising their human rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The actions of Cuban security forces and violent mobs mobilized by Cuban Communist Party First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel lay bare the regime’s fear of its own people and unwillingness to meet their basic needs and aspirations.
ProtestsRepublic

Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral. A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set up...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

'Great frustration': Foreign diplomats in Lebanon despair

As Lebanon's economy tanks, foreign envoys are resorting to increasingly undiplomatic language to make clear their exasperation with politicians who demand bailout cash without delivering basic reforms in return. An Arab diplomat in Beirut said Lebanese decision-makers did not appear to have a plan of their own, hoping instead that the international community would help, without them "making any concession, any change" in return.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Police: Man Disguises Himself As Homeless Outreach Advocate To Sell Drugs To Unhoused Population In Venice

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say a drug dealer disguised himself as a homeless outreach advocate in Venice, taking advantage of the homelessness crisis in the area. The suspect, identified as Gary Featherstone, allegedly set up a tent and dealt PCP and meth to the people he claimed to be helping. According to police, Featherstone also sold sodas and snacks to disguise the drug deals. When he was arrested on Friday, police said they found more than $15,000 in cash inside his tent.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Iran accused of using unlawful force in water protest crackdown

Iran is using unlawful and excessive force in a crackdown against protests over water shortages in its oil-rich but arid southwestern Khuzestan province, according to international rights groups. Amnesty International said it had confirmed the deaths of at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, after the authorities...
Protestsraventribune.com

“Freedom, liberty” and “Down with dictatorship”: EU-wide protests against vaccine passports

Mass protests erupted on Saturday against the corona actions of governments in several European countries. Most of the protests took place in France – riots were inevitable. In France, tens of thousands of opponents are being re-tightened on Saturday Corona rules Went to the streets. According to the Interior Ministry, about 161,000 people across the country, among others, protested against a health passport that provides information about a vaccine or a negative test. Mandatory vaccination For health workers. According to the Interior Ministry, 11,000 people took to the streets in the capital, Paris.
Protestsktwb.com

Iran condemns U.N. criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan

(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday dismissed as meddling in its internal affairs criticism by the United Nations’ human rights boss of the shooting deaths of protesters during demonstrations over water shortages. Meanwhile, rallies in support of the protests in the southwestern province of Khuzestan spread to the northwest of the...
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

More than 160,000 protest in France against stricter pandemic rules

PARIS — Around 161,000 people protested in Paris and several other cities in France on Saturday, objecting to new regulations introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic, even as case numbers rise. Some 11,000 people demonstrated in Paris, according to the Franceinfo television channel, citing the Interior Ministry. There were scuffles...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy