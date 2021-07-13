Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates draft pick explains why giving up Clemson football

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
 12 days ago

He had the option to be a two-sport player at Clemson and to be a quarterback in an elite program, Bubba Chandler explains why he chose the Pirates instead

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

