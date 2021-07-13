Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halsey releases creepy trailer for 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wkpu2_0avhjixO00
Halsey stars in the new trailer for the film version of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Halsey has announced a companion film to her upcoming album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power and released the first trailer for the project on Tuesday.

The singer explores themes of motherhood in the dark and brooding clip. Halsey is pregnant in the trailer after announcing in January that she is expecting her first child.

"This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth. The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth," the trailer says at the start.

Halsey wrote the hour-long film with Colin Tilley serving as the director.

The film is coming exclusively to IMAX theaters. Tickets for screenings go on sale Aug. 3. Additional release date information will be announced at a later date.

Halsey will release the If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power album on Aug. 27. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails produced the album.

Comments / 2

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Imax Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesStereogum

Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

The pop star Halsey is getting ready to release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new album that they recorded with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, but it looks like they won’t do a whole lot of press behind that record. Halsey announced their preferred use of “she/they” pronouns earlier this year, and they talked a bit about that decision in a recent Allure cover story. But in a series of since-deleted tweets, Halsey said that Allure “deliberately disrespected” their pronouns and added, “#NoMorePress goodbye.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
CelebritiesJezebel

Halsey's Relationship With the Press Going Straight to the Graveyard After Being Misgendered

Singer and new parent Halsey found some time during her child’s nap time on Wednesday to let Allure know exactly how they felt about a recent cover story and interview featuring the artist. According to E!, the since-deleted tweets railed against the outlet for only using “she” to refer to Halsey throughout the piece despite being told by the star that they identify as shey/they; as she said on social media in March, they prefer to be addressed with both pronouns. “First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey reportedly wrote.
MusicNorristown Times Herald

Halsey announces new album produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey's upcoming fourth studio album is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker has announced their follow-up to 2020's 'Manic' will be called ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, and they recruited the Nine Inch Nails stars to oversee the production. Alongside a...
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Drops Trailer for Creepy French Horror Film The Swarm

French horror movie The Swarm (La Nuée) is hitting Netflix on August 6, 2021. As the first feature film from director Just Philippot, the film traveled the festival circuit. There were screenings at Cannes Critics Week in 2020, and The Swarm won the special jury prize and best actress award at the 2020 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. A new trailer dropped on the Netflix youtube channel, and I never knew locusts could be so damn scary.
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey, ‘Powered by Love,’ Announces the Arrival of Her Baby

Bad at love no longer, Halsey shared the news that she’d given birth on Instagram this Monday. The black-and-white images show Halsey and her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, born on July 14, along with dad, Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin. “Gratitude,” Halsey wrote under black-and-white photos. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” Of course, Halsey’s child has nothing less than a killer name. Ender Ridley is ready to be the main character in pretty much any future, whether he’s in space like his Orson Scott Card namesake or living in a climate-destroyed Blade Runner. The name Ender is Turkish, a nod to his father’s background. Halsey’s bundle of joy arrives as she releases her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new rock era sees Halsey exploring what it’s like to have all these other pop girls as her sons. Well, that’s the subtext. “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she explained on Instagram, upon revealing the album cover. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.” The 26-year-old has been forthcoming about her endometriosis, which resulted in several miscarriages. The album, out August 27, is a “means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Halsey Shares First Photos of Newborn Baby: ‘Powered By Love’

Hasley is a mom! Less than a week after giving birth to their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, the pop star has shared the first peek at newborn Ender Ridley Aydin. "Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love," they captured the pair of sweet, black and white snaps, while also confirming the baby's full name and July 14 birthdate.
Movieskiss951.com

“Jackass Forever” Trailer Is Here… And It’s Everything (WATCH)

The “Jackass” crew is getting old, and they know it. The trailer has dropped for their fourth and final movie, “Jackass Forever”… and it’s everything. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and co are pulling out all the stops before they throw in the towel. The trailer is an ode to the “Jackass” mayhem we’ve come to know and love – and this time, they’re bringing along some celebrity pals, like Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyler The Creator.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Love Ted Lasso? Hate it? Watch this ‘Honest Trailer’

With media outlets breathlessly reporting on every movie and TV show trailer that hits the internet, it’s great to see a hilarious one worth watching whether or not you care about the underlying title. That’s the case with the parody series Honest Trailers generally, and all the more so with its latest one about the Apple TV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso, released Wednesday.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Release, Trailer, Cast And All the Details Here!

Never Have I Ever Season 2 If you will have assumed your life was insane, wait until you watch what takes place to Devi and her mates in Never Have I Ever. Netflix’s latest YA sequence is an optimistic time as Devi makes an attempt to find a high school, her love life, and friendships together with her two BFFs every time additionally exchanging with the lack of her father. As Devi makes an attempt to climb the social ladder in just a few uncertain kinds, she has to decide if her relationships are merely essential to her than making an attempt to be well-known.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC+ Releases First Trailer For “Ultra City Smiths” And I’m In Love

Remember in Toy Story 3 when Woody and the gang get sent to the day care only to have the shit kicked out of them by the baby with the messed up eye? I thought THAT was bonkers, but this new trailer for AMC+’s upcoming new animated series Ultra City Smiths has me even more beside myself. The new trailer from the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios joint via Steve Conrad can be seen below and showcases a very dark, almost NYPD Blue setting that, similar to Team America: World Police, kind of helps you forget that you’re seeing puppets taking on murder cases and instead encapsulates you into the premise of the series.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Jackass Forever trailer reveals the crazy stunts in store

Jackass Forever's first trailer has crash-landed to reveal a taste of the crazy stunts in store in the new movie. The fourth movie is set to celebrate the joy of being back together with your best friends, albeit a group of friends who spend their time doing absurd and often-dangerous displays of comedy stunts.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Concert Film Coming to Disney+ in September

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is on its way to being released into the world, and the singer-songwriter has another piece of exciting news in store: a concert film will accompany the album later this year. In a recent Instagram post, Billie announced that fans can look forward...

Comments / 2

Community Policy