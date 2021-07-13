Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wolf pups versus dog pups: Nurture can’t overpower nature, Duke researchers find

By Leah Boyd
Raleigh News & Observer
 12 days ago

When you throw a ball for your dog to fetch, they’ll understand almost immediately. A new Duke University-led study has shown that a wolf probably wouldn’t. To begin the study, 37 wolf puppies at the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota interacted with humans nearly 24/7 just days after they were born — they were fed by hand and even slept in the same beds as their caretakers. Meanwhile, 44 dog puppies from the Canine Companions for Independence program at Duke lived with their mother and litter mates but did not have as much contact with humans.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Dog#Pups#Social Science#Duke University#Social Cognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalssciencecodex.com

Wolf pups born on Isle Royale, moose poised for decline

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the in-person wintertime survey of wolves and moose on the island for the first time in 63 years. Consequently, there are no estimates of wolf or moose abundance for 2021, and the next estimates are scheduled in February 2022. But though the Isle Royale Winter Study didn't happen quite as planned, researchers were still able to visit the remote national park in the spring.
AnimalsBillings Gazette

Even tame wolf pups are no match for dogs when it comes to understanding people

No matter how much time you spend with a wolf pup, even if you raise it from birth, it won’t interact with you the same way as a dog. Scientists recently published a study in which they took 44 dogs and 37 wolf puppies between 5 and 18 weeks old. The wolf pups were then raised with all kinds of human contact, even sleeping in the same beds and being fed by hand.
AnimalsScience Daily

You can snuggle wolf pups all you want, they still won't 'get' you quite like your dog

You know your dog gets your gist when you point and say "go find the ball" and he scampers right to it. This knack for understanding human gestures may seem unremarkable, but it's a complex cognitive ability that is rare in the animal kingdom. Our closest relatives, the chimpanzees, can't do it. And the dogs' closest relative, the wolf, can't either, according to a new Duke University-led study published July 12 in the journal Current Biology.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
Tunbridge, VTValley News

‘Pent-up energy and pent-up dogs’: Tunbridge dog show helps pups, owners get out after a long pandemic

TUNBRIDGE — RVs nestled close to one another on the fairgrounds for the Woodstock and Green Mountain dog clubs hosted their annual dog show this week. Attendees pitched small tents to protect against the rain, and preening pups stood on folding tables as their owners blew out their coats. A long white tent extended across the lawn and overflowed with dogs, from abundantly fluffy St. Bernards to prancing, freshly groomed Shih Tzus.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
PetsPosted by
100.5 The River

Are You a Helicopter Pup Parent? 6 in 10 Dog Owners Are!

Do you just love your dog so much that you could be considered a "helicopter parent?" You're not alone. Six in 10 dog owners admit they care about their pet so much, they consider themselves “helicopter parents.”. A survey of 2,000 American dog owners found a staggering 91% pay close...
Animalscountryliving.com

12 health problems Labrador Retrievers are more prone to than other breeds, warn vets

Labrador Retrievers are more likely to develop arthritis, stiffness, obesity and ear infections compared with other breeds, vets have warned. Research conducted by scientists at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) analysed health data on Labradors, comparing them to Cocker Spaniels, Staffordshire Bull Terriers and Shih-tzus. The UK's favourite pup might make an excellent family-friendly companion, but they are sadly at a higher risk of 12 out of 35 problems.
Warren, VTmynbc5.com

Couple, local group rescue dog and five pups from Iraq

WARREN, Vt. — “I never was able to have a dog. My mother was allergic to dogs.”. What Carole Moore may have missed out on during her childhood, she’s made up for over the last 40 years. She’s been a part of probably 10,000 dog rescues. For two decades, she...
Boston, MABoston Herald

What to do when the puppy eats everything

Our family are proud owners of an 8-month-old puppy who, like most young dogs, seems to get into everything. The pup has gotten into a hair tie once, and swallowed socks twice. I learned from previous experiences that if a dog swallows something inappropriate, giving them some oral hydrogen peroxide will get them to vomit fairly soon. The second time the dog ate a sock was two days ago and he didn’t vomit so hopefully he will be OK. Can you comment on doing that and how much to give?
AnimalsScientific American

Wolves Raised by Humans Can’t Understand People like Dogs Can

You and your dog no doubt have a special bond. But it’s deeper than all those scraps from the table or trips to the dog park. Something far in the shared evolutionary past of dogs and humans has linked the two species, making our canine companions especially good at understanding when we want to help or communicate with them. Point in the direction of wayward kibble on the kitchen floor, and your dog likely will follow your guidance to gobble it up. That is a skill that not even our closest relative in the animal kingdom can match.
PetsTexas Monthly

The Pandemic Pups Are Not All Right

Last July, I brought home an eight-week-old beagle not even the size of my foot, and named her Dolly. It was hardly a novel decision: nearly half of Americans adopted a dog during the past year, according to a survey by the pet care company Rover. The pandemic seemed like the ideal time to find a furry friend—when else would I be around full-time to potty train, manage, and enjoy a frolicking, adorable new companion?
Petsstudyfinds.org

Spoiled pooch: 2 in 3 dog owners cook special meals just for their pup

NEW YORK — Dogs are treated just like children in many homes, but some folks may be taking their puppy parenting to another level. Six in 10 dog owners admit they care about their pet so much, they consider themselves “helicopter parents.”. A survey of 2,000 American dog owners finds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy