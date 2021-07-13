Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Realty Law Digest

By Scott Mollen
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe court granted the petitioner’s property owner a license, pursuant to Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law (RPAPL) §881, “to enter upon a portion of the land of respondent (adjacent property owner), subject to several terms and conditions.”. The respondent was ordered to grant the petitioner, a limited non-exclusive license...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Property Owner#Rpapl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

The Disclaimer Statute in the Context of Notice of Claim Given by Another Insurer

Much has been written—in this space and elsewhere—about the rules and practical considerations governing disclaimers/denials of insurance coverage pursuant to the disclaimer statute, Insurance Law §3420(d)(2) (formerly known as §3420(d)). The situation most often discussed is the common one in which notice of the accident and/or claim is given to the insurer by the insured or the injured party, and the disclaimer is, in accordance with the terms of the statute, issued by the insurer “to the insured and the injured person or any other claimant.” (Ins. L. §3420(d)(2) provides as follows: “If under a liability policy issued or delivered in this state, an insurer shall disclaim liability or deny coverage for death or bodily injury arising out of a motor vehicle accident or any other type of accident occurring within this state, it shall give written notice as soon as is reasonably possible of such disclaimer of liability or denial of coverage to the insured and the injured person or any other claimant.”) In some cases, however, notice of the claim is given to the insurer by another insurance company, rather than by the insured or the injured party. The question of whether the same considerations and obligations apply in that situation has occupied numerous courts in several different contexts.
Lawmilawyersweekly.com

Opinion Digests

Where the parties dispute whether an easement exists over plaintiffs’ land, the court correctly determined that an easement does not exist. Defendants claimed they had an easement for lake access across plaintiffs’ land. Plaintiffs sued to quiet title. The court ... Where defendant did not contest plaintiff’s claim that defendant...
Real Estatemyleaderpaper.com

Main Key Realty - Laura Lohman

Big boost: Lohman of Main Key Realty sees great value in social media. Realtor Laura Lohman of Main Key Realty said she cannot stress enough the importance of social media in today’s market. “Social media is one of the most important and influential parts of the future of real estate,”...
LawLaw.com

Retain Resolution Counsel in Mass Torts as Part of an Effective Defense

Federal Multi-District Litigations (MDLs) have become a mainstay since their inception in 1968. Numerous motions for centralization are filed and granted. Based on statistics reported by the Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (JPML), over the past decade alone, 359 motions for centralization were granted. Not only can the early retention of resolution counsel help a company formulate an effective integrated defense strategy, but many MDL judges now expect the involvement of resolution counsel.
LawLaw.com

Adapting to Remote Proceedings in the Post-Pandemic Era: Pre-Trial Proceedings

The country has started to return to pre-pandemic ways after nearly a year and a half of remote work. For litigators, this means that courts are reopening and holding regular in-person proceedings—and come September, many attorneys will formally return to their offices. But to what extent will the virtual tools so essential to pandemic practice remain essential to the litigation process moving forward?
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
Lawpioneertribune.com

Lawing it

Harley LaCoss, left, received a Juris Doctorate Degree in Law from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in May 2020. During her time there, she received a Certificate of Merit in pretrial skills and gun control seminar. She was the recipient of the Presidential Honors Scholarship and received the Leadership Achievement Award. LaCoss was officially sworn in to practice June 10, […]
Aleppo Township, PAaleppotownship.com

Legislative Digest

We had an Aleppo Legislative Meeting on Monday night, June 21, 2021 and I wanted to tell you what happened. If you want to watch the meeting from the beginning, Click here. Otherwise, feel free to click the links below to jump to the portions of the meeting that are of particular interest to you.
LawLaw.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, Law Firm: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Texas StateLaw.com

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sues Texas Attorney for Allegedly Referring Unlawfully Solicited Clients: 'Illegal and Unethical'

A North Texas law firm hit a Corpus Christi attorney with a lawsuit alleging he referred cases that he secured through illegal, unethical client solicitation practices. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, a personal injury and wrongful death firm, sued attorney R. Reagan Sahadi and his firm, alleging Sahadi had internal access to private records and a database by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He used his access to secure legal clients through barratry, said the lawsuit.
BusinessLaw.com

Shareholders Sue Pinterest After $22.5M Gender Discrimination Settlement

Robbins LLP filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against Pinterest, its CEO Benjamin Silbermann and other top executives Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The partially redacted complaint, filed on behalf of Howard Petretta, claims that Silbermann normalized an environment of gender and race discrimination at Pinterest, as well as retaliation against employees who speak out, one of whom filed suit and was awarded a settlement of $22.5 million. The complaint claims that Pinterest has damaged its reputation, causing user boycotts, employee walkouts and significant financial harm to the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-05385, Petretta v. Silbermann et al.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Intercept

Banks Are Reversing Course on PPP Loans to Small Business Owners

For 24 years, Ericka Gray has owned her own mediation and arbitration business in Arlington, Massachusetts, helping organizations navigate workplace disputes. But when the Covid-19 pandemic began, her income completely dried up. “I had no business, nothing for a number of months,” she said. “Everybody was otherwise occupied.”. Her bank,...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
EconomyABA Journal

Law firms see spike in fraudulent unemployment claims

A nationwide increase in fraudulent unemployment claims is reaching law firms, both large and small. Law.com spoke with several law firm administrators in Pennsylvania who reported an uptick in the false claims submitted for lawyers, including partners, as well as staff members. “It’s all over the park,” said Karen Davis,...
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Hudson Realty Capital Launches FHA Division

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2021-- Hudson Realty Capital, one of the commercial real estate industry’s leading middle-market capital providers, announced it has expanded its suite of debt and financing solutions to include Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans for commercial properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
LawLaw.com

The Future of Litigation Workflow: Reimagining Technology and Process in the Next Decade

When most law firms sent their lawyers and legal professionals home in March of 2020, they did not expect that more than a year later, many, if not all, would still be working remotely. Litigators also did not anticipate the lengthy court closures and delays in driving their matters forward. As they embraced each new paradigm, from video engagement to remote depositions, and reimagined how to collaborate, train and thrive, they have balanced uncertainty with progress at each stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy