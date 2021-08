AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase in cash up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its issued and outstanding common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $140.00 per share nor greater than $160.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase dated August 3, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase") and the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal") , as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.