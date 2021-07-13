Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville residents hold local demonstrations in solidarity with Cuban protestors

By Alicia Tarancon, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More local demonstrations are planned in Jacksonville against the communist government in Cuba.

The demonstrations come amid the country’s already crippling economy.

New images depict violent clashes on the streets of Cuba between the Cuban people and law enforcement.

Action News Jax Alicia Tarancon explained why Jacksonville-based Cubans are joining the movement.

Lia Sanchez moved to Jacksonville five years ago from Cuba.

The 26-year-old told Action News Jax her country has dealt with deteriorating living conditions for the last six decades under a communist regime.

“The Cuban government is killing the people. Miguel Díaz-Canel gave the order to attack his people,” Lia Sanchez said.

From power outages, lack of internet, loss of power and gas, to a shortage of the most basic needs like medicine and food.

Sanchez says the Cuban people have been suffering.

“We couldn’t eat beef; we couldn’t say beef out loud until two months ago,” Lia Sanchez said.

And it’s gotten worse.

The pandemic put even more strain on the struggling economy.

But unlike in the past Cubans are using social media to show the outside world the violent clashes on the street between the government and people.

Cubans locally and around the world are standing in solidarity with Cuba and the message is clear: Cubans want to be free and they’re calling for an end to a 62-year communist dictatorship.

That’s why local Cubans are calling on help from President Joe Biden.

“This is the best country in the world right because we can speak. we can speak clearly, and Cuba could be as well and that’s why people are fighting for it,” Sanchez said.

Groups everywhere have been joining the fight or standing in solidarity with the #SOS Cuba.

