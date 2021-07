(CNN) — At least 125,000 customers in Michigan are without power after a series of severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through the state Saturday night. There were 125,606 power outages reported in the state as of midafternoon Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are concentrated in the Detroit area in Oakland County, where more than 87,000 customers were out of power, and Wayne County, where more than 26,000 customers were dealing with outages.