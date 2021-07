Roger Wayne Gladfelder, age 79, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Golden Age Care Center in Centerville. Roger was born in Centerville on March 23, 1942, the son of J.A. and Ruth (Stevens) Gladfelder. He graduated from Centerville High School with the Class of 1960. He was united in marriage to Joyce Lawson on June 2, 1963 in Moulton. To this union, two children were born, James Wesley and Melissa Diane.