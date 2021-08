Dennis Cholowski’s potential as an NHL player won’t come with the Detroit Red Wings, as the Seattle Kraken chose the young defenseman in the expansion draft. Drafted at No. 20 in 2016, Cholowski was billed as a gifted skater with an excellent shot and a knack for passing. But for all the chances and all the encouragement the Wings gave Cholowski, he failed to lock up a spot in the lineup on a team desperate for skilled blueliners. His allure, though, bested that of right-shot defenseman Troy Stecher, who also was on the list of players the Wings made available to the NHL’s 32nd team.