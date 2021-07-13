Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Allocating COVID Vaccines Based on Health and Socioeconomic Factors Could Cut Save Lives

scitechdaily.com
 12 days ago

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors. An estimated 43 percent of the variability in U.S. COVID-19 mortality is linked with county-level socioeconomic indicators and health vulnerabilities, with the strongest association seen in the proportions of people living with chronic kidney disease and living in nursing homes. The study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers suggests that allocating vaccines based on these factors could help minimize severe outcomes, particularly deaths. Results are published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

Forbes

Report: Covid-19 Vaccines Have Saved Hundreds Of Thousands Of U.S. Lives [Infographic]

A new study from Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund has found that Covid-19 vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of U.S. lives and prevented more than a million hospitalizations. The research compared current trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths to a modeled trajectory of the situation if the country had administered no vaccines. It states that the U.S. would have experienced 279,000 additional deaths without the vaccine rollout up to the end of June 2021, around 46% more than the actual death toll, according to CNN. There would have also been 1.25 million additional hospitalizations.

