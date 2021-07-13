Allocating COVID Vaccines Based on Health and Socioeconomic Factors Could Cut Save Lives
Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors. An estimated 43 percent of the variability in U.S. COVID-19 mortality is linked with county-level socioeconomic indicators and health vulnerabilities, with the strongest association seen in the proportions of people living with chronic kidney disease and living in nursing homes. The study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers suggests that allocating vaccines based on these factors could help minimize severe outcomes, particularly deaths. Results are published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0