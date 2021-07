Texas and Oklahoma are looking to get out of the Big 12 and into the SEC, or maybe the ACC?, or… who knows?. It’s all about cashing those sweet football television checks, and being in a league with networks that appear on your cable bill each month whether you watch them or not. Texas does have the Longhorn Network, but that’s super niche, especially compared to the SEC Network, with the ACC Network and Big Ten Network next in line, followed by the Pac-12’s series of channels, while the Big 12 has nothing.