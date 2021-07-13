Sen. Brown asks Lordstown Motors to provide reform plan, work with unions
LORDSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants Lordstown Motors Corp. to develop and share a plan for reform and to work with area labor unions. In a letter to Angela Strand, the newly appointed executive chairwoman of Lordstown Motors, Brown wrote that he wants to see the company succeed but recent investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are concerning.www.mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 0