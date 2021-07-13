Cancel
Labor Issues

Sen. Brown asks Lordstown Motors to provide reform plan, work with unions

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
12 days ago
 12 days ago
LORDSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants Lordstown Motors Corp. to develop and share a plan for reform and to work with area labor unions. In a letter to Angela Strand, the newly appointed executive chairwoman of Lordstown Motors, Brown wrote that he wants to see the company succeed but recent investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are concerning.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

Sherrod Brown
#Labor Unions#Sen#Lordstown Motors Corp#The Department Of Justice#Lmc#Uaw
