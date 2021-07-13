B-Side Music Fridays Concert Series Returns on MCA Denver Rooftop (And In Person!)

MCA Denver has been known for jaw-dropping art installations, innovative parties, and brining communities together despite the pandemic and its devastation to the arts world. All of their best assets come together again this year as they launch their summer concert series B-Side Music Fridays in collaboration with Indie 102.3-weekly rooftop performances from some of Denver's up-and-coming indie artists. In an interview with Denverite, MCA's Director of Programming Sarah Baie says, “B-side Music Fridays are a longstanding summer tradition at MCA Denver and it is thrilling to be able to bring the musicians and music fans back onto our rooftop this summer. We learned a lot from our experience streaming the concerts onto people’s devices last year, so we plan to continue offering that option for free for people who aren’t able to see the shows in person.” Indie 102.3 will still be bringing a virtual experience to B-Side Music Fridays with a stream from select performances. Full B-Sides schedule provided below and video stream schedule coming soon.