Dining Buzz: Dry Land opens new Longmont spot, License No. 1 is back in Boulder and more
July is shaping up to be a good month for those who enjoy libations, especially with the grand opening of Dry Land Distillers’ new location at 519 Main St., Longmont. This venue, housed in a historic 1914 building, will include production space, outdoor seating and a new cocktail lounge featuring a turntable and a selection of vinyl for guests to enjoy. Dry Land produces a number of intriguing craft spirits, including wheat whiskies, pure cane sugar rum, gin and a pair of beverages derived from prickly pear cactus.www.dailycamera.com
Comments / 0