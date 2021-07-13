Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Julián Castro dunks on Ted Cruz for bashing Democrats who left Texas

By Brigid Kennedy
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julián Castro would like to remind Ted Cruz that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Following the Texas senator's appearance on Fox News' America's Newsroom, in which he berated his Democratic colleagues for their "stunt" of fleeing the state in an attempt at blocking new voting rights legislation, former 2020 presidential candidate and fellow Texan Castro deftly noted the irony of Cruz' criticism.

theweek.com

Comments / 5

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunks#Voting Rights#Fox News#Democratic#Texas Democrats#Lonestar Democrats#Miller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Accidentally Shades Ted Cruz Right To His Face

Fox News host Harris Faulkner had an awkward moment with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday evening ― and she didn’t seem to realize it. Faulkner attempted to slam Democratic lawmakers in Texas who left the state to prevent a quorum as part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP bill restricting voting rights.
Texas StateDallas Observer

In 2003, Texas Democrats Left to Block Gerrymandering. Now, It's Voting Restrictions.

Joaquin Castro didn’t know where he was going until the day of the escape. It was Mother’s Day weekend 2003, and the then-state representative had only served six months in office. Already, though, the 28-year-old had been led into another lawmaker's office, which was in a basement, and quietly asked to break quorum with his Democratic colleagues, blocking a Republican-led gerrymandering effort. He agreed.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Live On Fox News, Texas Democrat Challenges Host: ‘Donald Trump Lost The Election...Can You Admit That?’

During a live interview on Fox News Channel’s Fox News Primetime Tuesday, a Texas state legislator turned the tables and began grilling the host, Pete Hegseth, asking him. The interview featured James Talarico, one of more than 50 Democrats who left Texas for Washington, denying the Texas House the minimum number of legislators required to conduct business as the legislature takes up Republican-sponsored restrictions on voting in the state.
Presidential Electionprimetimer.com

Julián Castro

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Julián Castro" Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro joins NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst. Castro, the Housing and Urban Development secretary under Obama and former mayor of San Antonio, was introduced in his new... Posted Thursday 11/14/19 at 7:32PM...

Comments / 5

Community Policy