Julián Castro dunks on Ted Cruz for bashing Democrats who left Texas
Julián Castro would like to remind Ted Cruz that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Following the Texas senator's appearance on Fox News' America's Newsroom, in which he berated his Democratic colleagues for their "stunt" of fleeing the state in an attempt at blocking new voting rights legislation, former 2020 presidential candidate and fellow Texan Castro deftly noted the irony of Cruz' criticism.theweek.com
Comments / 5