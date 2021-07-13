Cancel
Jason Sudeikis Is Still Trying To Understand His Breakup From Olivia Wilde

By Sydney Clarke
Refinery29
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his recent GQ Magazine interview, Jason Sudeikis not only spoke about the success of and his personal connection to the second season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, but also opened up about his split with ex Olivia Wilde. The SNL actor told GQ’s Zach Baron that he and Wilde broke up after a seven year engagement in November 2020; in January 2021, photos of Wilde and Harry Styles walking hand in hand at a wedding surfaced.

