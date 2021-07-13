Jason Sudeikis Is Still Trying To Understand His Breakup From Olivia Wilde

Score! Apple TV+’s feel-good sports comedy Ted Lasso is just as funny and heartwarming in its sophomore season as it was in its beloved first round. And it was really beloved. The freshman series made Emmys history recently with a record-breaking 20 nominations — a new high for a first-season comedy. Though all was — mostly — well at the end of the last season (despite the team losing their final match and getting relegated), this time around, the characters on and around the AFC Richmond team are going to get shaken up even more.