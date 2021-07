As the Steelers kick off their 2021 training camp, the Post-Gazette will give you a quick breakdown of some new faces donning the black and gold:. Scouting report: Turner has appeared in five Pro Bowls, cultivating a reputation as a nasty run blocker along the way. That should be music to the ears of every Steelers fan who had to watch an offensive line that opened fewer lanes than PennDOT for James Conner last year. Don’t sleep on him as a pass blocker, though. Pro Football Focus faulted him for just one sack in his nine games last season, a sign he can keep the increasingly immobile Ben Roethlisberger clean behind him.