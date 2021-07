The rain falling as I left work early was definitely a bit of a bummer and I’ll be honest, I knew that even if the rain stopped, it meant that it was sure to be a muggy day at Twin Cities Summer Jam and I was already dreading it but, as I pulled into the parking lot, the rain stopped, the wind shifted, and it was as if the concert Gods were telling me that it was going to be a good weekend.. Not my typical show, I was optimistic regardless as I walked through security, got my pass and made my way to Twin Cities Summer Jam.