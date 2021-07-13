Bishop Hill Heritage to Host Stephen Douglas Historic Presentation

The lives of Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln are linked forever thanks to their remarkable political rivalry that culminated in a legendary series of debates across the State of Illinois. But, did you know that from those debates sprung a lifelong friendship between Lincoln and Douglas? That’s right and there are many other aspects of the life of Stephen Douglas that you may not be aware of. Author, historian and biographer, Reg Ankrom has studied the life of Stephen Douglas for a whole new look at the life of the famed politician and orator who has forever fallen in the shadow of the beloved President Lincoln. Ankrom’s book, Stephen A. Douglas: The Political Apprenticeship will be the subject of a historic presentation in Bishop Hill on Friday, July 23rd. Author Reg Ankrom will be at the Dairy Building in Bishop Hill that day starting at 2 Pm. The program is free to attend for anyone interested in this remarkable story from American history.