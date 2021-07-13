TETRA PAY (TPAY) TOKEN – The Multi-utility nature of TPAY Tokens
As cryptocurrency use is starting to grow, more and more businesses are starting to be more receptive to the concept and implementing them into their ecosystem. What started off as an experimental branch of cryptography, cryptocurrency has slowly gained massive worldwide traction. Thanks to bitcoin’s massive surcharge of value in 2017, cryptocurrencies have been making headlines for the greater part of this decade. Offering users a decentralized currency has helped them secure their assets and cash in on the opportune moment. As the world slowly shifts its attention to the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a major medium of financial exchange, the world was introduced to TPAY tokens 2021, in an effort of providing a decentralized digital currency that will help them move towards a more financially independent future. TPAY tokens were introduced by Tetra Pay International INC based on the blockchain protocol.zycrypto.com
