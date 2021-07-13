Anavitarte appointed to commission on E-commerce, freight
Polk County state senator Jason Anavitarte has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Commission on E-Commerce and Freight Infrastructure Funding. The commission, which was created when Senate Resolution 102 passed during the last session of the General Assembly, will be tasked with analyzing which funding and policy solutions may be necessary to continue to develop Georgia’s freight, logistics and e-commerce industries, particularly as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.www.mdjonline.com
