When it comes to furniture and home decor, we often choose textiles that are safe and not necessarily exciting. After all, what's worse than spending hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars on a sofa or rug, only to stain it and not be able to wash it? That's why we're ever-so-thankful that more and more home brands are launching easy-to-clean items that are not only beautiful, but practical for the modern home. The latest brand to do so is none other than Revival Rugs.