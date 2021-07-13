UCF Teams with FIU and USF to Boost Success for Transfer Students
Three of Florida’s state universities are joining forces to better prepare transfer students who come from Florida’s state colleges and improve their graduation and retention rates. The University of Central Florida, Florida International University and the University of South Florida — which together make up the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities — have collectively received a $1.25 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation to expand transfer student success over the next four years.www.ucf.edu
Comments / 0