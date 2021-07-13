Cancel
Orlando, FL

UCF Teams with FIU and USF to Boost Success for Transfer Students

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of Florida’s state universities are joining forces to better prepare transfer students who come from Florida’s state colleges and improve their graduation and retention rates. The University of Central Florida, Florida International University and the University of South Florida — which together make up the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities — have collectively received a $1.25 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation to expand transfer student success over the next four years.

CollegesOracle

Currall retiring as USF president

USF President Steven Currall announced in a universitywide email Monday morning that he is retiring as university president, effective Aug. 2, but will remain as a faculty member in the Muma College of Business. “The decision was not made lightly,” Currall said. “On a personal level, the demands of the...
Florida Stateusf.edu

USF to develop first of its kind database in Florida to enhance success for thousands of transfer students each year

The University of South Florida (USF) will develop an innovative new database that will help streamline the process for students transferring from the Florida College System into USF or other select state universities, potentially resulting in reduced costs, greater access and improved outcomes for students. The database is part of a larger project supported by a four-year, $1.25 million grant from Helios Education Foundation to the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities, which consists of USF, the University of Central Florida and Florida International University.
