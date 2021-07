Boris Johnson’s government has announced a new testing scheme for food industry workers, allowing staff deemed critical to the supply chain to avoid self-isolation if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app.Following a meeting with supermarket bosses on Thursday, ministers said sites for daily testing would be set up at supermarket distribution centres to allow staff to keep coming to work if they test negative.Environment secretary George Eustice said: “We are working closely with industry to allow staff to go about their essential work safely with daily testing.”The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the scheme would be...