Construction

Concrete Slab at Center of Surfside Collapse Had Been a Problem for 25 Years: Report

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
A pool deck suspected of being at the root of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside had been a problem for more than 25 years, a newly disclosed permit shows. The town released a 1996 construction permit that showed the parking garage’s ceiling, which helps make up the pool deck, needed “concrete structural repair” to seal 500 feet of cracks and replace a 20-square-foot slab. The cracks were treated by Western Waterproofing Company of America, which indicates water infiltration was partially responsible. The $156,000 repairs were completed about a year and a half later, coming only about 15 years after the building was built.

