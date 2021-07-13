Star Wars: The Mandalorian Special Focusing on Luke Skywalker's Return Announced
Disney+ will release a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian digging into the reaction to Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The episode, titled "Chapter 16: The Rescue," included a shocking surprise appearance by young Luke Skywalker. Many Star Wars fans were blown away watching Luke Skywalker in his post-Return of the Jedi prime as a Jedi Knight carving through Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers with his lightsaber and Force abilities. This newly announced Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special will showcase the technology the show used to bring Luke Skywalker back when it debuts on Disney+ on August 25th.comicbook.com
