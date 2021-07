The Rygg family, which operates Huntsinger Farms, was meant to host Farm Technology Days back in 2020. But luckily, they were offered a second chance to do it in 2021. Eric Rygg, family patriarch, said he was heartbroken to have to cancel the 2020 show, but he also saw a silver lining that showed him opportunities to make the 2021 show even better than ever. However, he said it "wasn't just as simple as a' yes'" to make it happen for the Ryggs again.